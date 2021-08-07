Loudoun County Public Schools implements safety protocols for future school board meetings

Loudoun County School Board meetings will now have new regulations in place.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) board meetings will look a bit different beginning August 10th.

LCPS released new regulations for future board meetings, as a response to the “unruly and unsafe” behavior at the June 22nd meeting.

“Although the School Board is committed to public input, there remains concern about the safety of all participants in the public-input process. The safety and security of all staff, students and visitors remains our highest priority,” read a statement on LCPS’ website.

LCPS says ongoing security threats prompted the response to change the protocol. Starting next week, items — such as bags, food and noise-making devices — will no longer be allowed.

The public will also have to register to speak in person or submit written comments to be shared with school board members. Walk-up comments will be accepted until five minutes before the meeting begins.

Only 10 speakers at a time will be admitted into the building, with the next 10 speakers waiting in line to enter outside the building.

You can view a full list of changes on LCPS’ website.