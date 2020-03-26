Loudoun County Public Schools give students Chromebook tablets to support distance learning

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Public Schools has ordered more than 11,000 Chromebook tablets for students, according to Jumpstart Distance Learning.

School officials said these Chromebook tablets were ordered March 10 for all LCPS students in grades 3-12 to support distance learning during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Rob Doolittle, director of communications and community engagement, at this time these Chromebooks will give students review lessons on what they already learned.

Doolittle said, “We expect to distribute 300 Chromebooks today so it’s been at least one parent representing 300 different students that we hope to see by the end of the day. Everyone seems to be very enthusiastic to have the opportunity to pick up these devices and are looking forward to getting started with the distance learning plan.”

According to Doolittle, LCPS has acquired 1,500 internet hotspots for Loudoun County families who don’t have internet access. Also, the LCPS school board released a $5 million expenditure on March 10 to roll out these Chromebook tablets.