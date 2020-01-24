Loudoun County Public Schools campaigns to minimize traffic congestion on school campuses

"One day a week we're trying to get them to take the bus if the bus is available or have their child walk to school along a designated path"

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools has launched a campaign called “Congestion Must Go” focusing on minimizing traffic congestion in and around school campuses.

Wayde Byard, LCPS PIO said “When we have people driving our kids to school we have maybe a line of 100-200 cars and narrow areas on major thoroughfares it causes all kinds of traffic problems and it’s unsafe.”

The goal of the campaign is to actively promote students riding the bus, walking to school or biking, while increasing the safety of students.

“One day a week we’re trying to get them to take the bus if the bus is available or have their child walk to school along a designated path… What this will do is lessen congestion around the schools, improve the air quality around the schools and generally make things smoother for arrival and dismissal,” said Byard.

The principal at Waxpool Elementary School says he knew he would face challenges with parking leading up to congestion being at a new school.

Principal Michael Pellegrino says before a issue could even occur he met with parents early and often to encourage them to follow the campaign.

“Even with those kindergarten children as hard as it may be go ahead and put them on the bus, even if you want follow the bus to school get the children excited and use to riding the school bus,” he said. Officials want parents to modify there modify there habits just a little bit when in a line of 100 cars 10-15 seconds is an eternity when everyone does the same thing.

“If we can just get the line running smoothly less will be better for everyone,” said Byard.