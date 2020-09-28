Loudoun County Public School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A staff member at Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to LCPS.

A letter sent to members of the community said the staff member who tested positive was last at the school September 3. They are currently isolating. There is no further update on that staff member’s condition.

The Loudoun County Health Department is currently investigating the case by tracing and reaching out to all “close contacts” that person may have had when they were infected with the virus. The Virginia Department of Health defines “close contacts” as people who have been within six feet of a person for 15 minutes or more, starting from 48 hours before symptoms onset.

LCHD is asking anyone in the community who feels sick with symptoms relating to COVID-19 to self-isolate and contact their doctor for further guidance. If you do not have a doctor, call the health department at (703) 737-8300 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

“I encourage LCPS students, parents, and staff members to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention preventive measures and guidance,”said Eric Williams, superintendent of Loudoun County Schools. “The LCHD reports that community transmission of COVID-19 continues to occur in Loudoun.”

