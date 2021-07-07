Loudoun County Public Library receives honorable mentions for community service during pandemic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Public Library (LCPL) has received honorable mentions for the Library of the Year Award. This award highlights service to the community during the pandemic.

This year, judges for the award looked at how the library kept staff and patrons safe and engaged through the pandemic.

LCPL was recognized for its commitment to serving Loudoun’s most in need populations.

Last year, the library made thousands of face shields and other PPE, as well as expanded their WiFi outreach to senior communities.

Chang Liu, director of the library, says the recognition is a big honor.



“Public libraries are essential to the community and people’s lives. The pandemic has proven that point even more. We are grateful to all the guidance and support and the hard work from the library board of trustees, county administration, and especially the front line staff,” said Liu.

The library was also one of the earliest libraries in the region to re-open to the public during the pandemic.