Loudoun County Public Libraries 3D print face shields for first responders

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– Loudoun County Public Libraries (LCPL) are making an effort to help front line health workers and first responders during the pandemic by printing their own protective face masks.

The library currently has 23 3D printing machines creating the headbands and shields. Following the National Institute of Health guidelines, the library expects to produce 1,000 to 1,200 shields per week through the use of their own 3D printer.

LCPL Director Chang Liu says the staff is eager to help.

“Loudoun County Public Library’s Makerspace staff and state-of-the-art equipment have been a tremendous resource for our customers and now they will be working full-time producing personal protective equipment for the heroes in our community battling the COVID-19 pandemic.” Loudoun County May 1, 2020 Press Release

“Face shields are critically needed and have been a difficult resource to obtain during this pandemic. This is a great example of how county departments are working together to use our resources in new ways to meet community needs,” said the Loudoun county health department director Dr. David Goodfriend.

The face shields made by Loudoun County Public Libraries (LCPL) will be distributed to long term health care facilities and county agencies in need of personal protective equipment (PPE).