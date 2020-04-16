Loudoun County provides funding for emergency food assistance programs

We want to make sure that folks in the county who are need of emergency services know that we have a really extensive list of all of the various resources

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County is issuing $150,000 for emergency food assistance programs due to COVID-19.

The Board of Supervisors approved the funding to help local food assistance providers that serve county residents and families. According to public affairs officials, local food banks are reporting a significant increase in the numbers of people who are seeking emergency food assistance, in some cases which is an increase of double or triple of what they typically see.

Shalom Black, Human Services Project Manager said “We want to make sure that folks in the county who are need of emergency services know that we have a really extensive list of all of the various resources to them on the county website. That includes an interactive map of all of the local food banks and food pantries in the county.”



Residents who are seeking assistance for food and housing can find more resources on the county’s website.