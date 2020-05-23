Loudoun County prepares 3 scenarios for upcoming school year

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Public Schools are planning for three possible scenarios for the upcoming school year.

Although COVID-19 numbers are still increasing in Northern Virginia, School Superintendent Eric Williams said LCPS will be ready for the 2020-2021 school year. In an email sent on Wednesday Williams said that three scenarios will be considered with guidance from Virginia Department of Health.

These scenarios include:

Reopening schools with in person learning Reopening schools with combination of in-person and distance learning Extending distance learning without in-person learning scenarios

Williams said, “The scenario that we’re in at the start of the new school year will be greatly influenced by which phase of the reopening that Northern Virginia is in at the start of the school year. State officials have not yet published information that specifically connects the operation of public schools with each of the phases of the Forward Virginia reopening blueprint.”

Williams said by the end of June, he plans to update the community after receiving more information about how Governor Northam plans to reopen Virginia and its schools.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM