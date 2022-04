LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in a bank robbery that took place on Thursday in Lovettsville.

The robbery took place at a Truist Bank on 7 E. Broad Way. Police say the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.