Loudoun County police investigating a homicide in Sterling

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Sterling area.
Officials say the victim was found in a roadway along Emerald Point Terrace around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as an adult male.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
