Loudoun County police investigating a homicide in Sterling

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Sterling area.

Officials say the victim was found in a roadway along Emerald Point Terrace around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as an adult male.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.