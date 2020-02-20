Loudoun County Police host public safety meetings

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Sheriffs Office (LCSO) wants to build relationships with residents through their public safety meetings.

These meetings occur once a quarter at local stations in the county. The meetings cover recent crimes, crime trends and other public safety concerns. They also give residents the chance to express their concerns about what is happening in the community.

Loudoun County police say that creating an open line of communication between police and residents is crucial.

“The sheriff’s office can’t do our job without working directly from the community and without having cooperation and cooperating with the community. And it’s important that we are transparent with the community that we share information,” said LCSO Operations Bureau Commander, Eric Prugh.

To find the time and location of the meetings visit the Loudoun County Sheriffs Office website.