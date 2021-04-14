Loudoun County pauses use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County has paused its use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, as of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States. The CDC and the FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. Loudoun’s health director tells us this affects the number of appointments scheduled for this week.

David Goodfriend, Loudoun County Health Director said, “Hopefully what comes out of the pause is either that they find it’s an association, but not caused by the vaccine or potentially some subgroup of people that are at an increased risk. Whether it’s younger women or some other group, and if that’s the case then we really want to make sure that people have the information to make an informed decision of what’s right for them.”

According to Goodfriend, 4,068 people are scheduled to get vaccinated this Saturday and 2,000 of them were scheduled for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The Health Department will replace the J&J vaccine with the Pfizer vaccine for this Saturday’s clinic. All individuals who have appointments on April 17 are encouraged to keep their appointments and receive the first in a two-dose series of Pfizer vaccine.

Health officials say the CDC hopes to quickly investigate these cases and Goodfriend says they will continue to use their primary vaccine which is Pfizer.