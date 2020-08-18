Loudoun County partners with Giant to handout opioid lock boxes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County announced an initiative to combat substance misuse within the community.

The county partnered with Giant Pharmacy to keep your family and children safe from accessing opioid prescriptions.

All eight Giant pharmacy locations in Loudoun will hand out medication lock boxes used to store opioids or drug deactivations bags to dispose of the unused medications.

Loudoun County officials tell us:

“Safe disposal of prescription painkillers saves lives and the environment. This initiative helps community members change behaviors that may possibly place loved ones at risk, and provides, free of charge, the tools they need to dispose of or lock up medications”

According to the Know the Risk Use with Caution campaign:

“Nearly 12,000 opioid prescriptions are filled every day in Virginia. Prescription opioids often go unused, unlocked and undisposed. Seventy-three to seventy-seven percent of patients reported that their prescription opioids were not stored in locked containers. Most people who misuse opioids get them from a friend, relative or single prescriber.”

If you are not picking up a prescription and want to discard unused or expired medication, Loudoun County has several drug collection units.