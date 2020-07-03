Loudoun County parents can decide school options for their children for the upcoming school year

I think that it is important for LCPS to offer different options because every family is going to have unique needs and challenges

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board has voted to allow parents to decide what they want for their children for the upcoming school year.

This vote will allow parents to choose whether they want their children to do 100% distance learning, physical classes twice a week at school, or have three days of distance learning for the fall semester. School officials said although nothing has been set in stone yet, the first day of school has been moved from August, 27th to September 8th.

Charlotte McConnell, LCPS parent said, “I think that it is important for LCPS to offer different options because every family is going to have unique needs and challenges. For my family, personally we’re going to be doing the distance learning option.”

School officials said families will be required to decide which option they want by July 10.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM