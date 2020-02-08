Loudoun County Officials investigate 7-Eleven larceny

Officials are working to locate that vehicle and the suspect

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Officials are investigating reports of a larceny at a 7-Eleven.

A 7-Eleven clerk reported to Loudoun County Officials that a man with a mask entered the store while she was in the office on Friday.



Officials said that the clerk saw the man on the security camera and locked the door to the room she was in.

The suspect stole various items from behind the counter and fled the scene in a vehicle. No information has been released on the model of the vehicle, but officials are working to locate that vehicle and the suspect.