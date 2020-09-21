Loudoun County officials highlight child passenger safety week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Child Passenger safety week starts September 21st and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure adults are using the right child passenger restraints.

Virginia law requires all children to be in a child safety seat or a booster seat until at least age 8. Police highlight that the correct use of car restraints is critical to keeping children safe to prevent any accidents.

Douglas Lake, Crash Investigator, Loudoun County Sheriff Office said, “A child should be in a rear-facing car seat until the age of two, in the backseat, it’s definitely recommended to be in the backseat, at the age of two or if they meet the manufacturing requirement for forward-facing.”

Lake said luckily there have not been any deaths involving children not being properly secured within Loudoun County within the last few years. According to the Virginia Department of Health, free car seats and booster seats are available for low-income families.