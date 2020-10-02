Loudoun County officials ask for PPE donations

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Although COVID-19 cases are slowly decreasing in Loudoun County, donations of personal protective equipment are still needed according to officials.

Officials are asking for monetary and PPE donations to continue to support long term care facilities and other health care providers that are facing a critical need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said the greatest need as of now are n95 respirators, disposable gowns, surgical masks, and face shields.

Glen Barbour, Public Affairs and Communications Officer said, “We’re also accepting monetary donations, and for people who are interested in donating money instead of equipment if they don’t happen to have the equipment to donate, they can do so. They can go to our website and donate online or they can mail in a check, and the county is using it’s purchasing program to take those donations and purchase PPE, and that gets into the program.”

Effective Monday, October 5, 2020, the PPE drop-off site at the Dulles South Recreation and Community Center in South Riding will close. Instead, residents and businesses should continue to drop off PPE donations Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the county’s warehouse in Leesburg, located at 751 Miller Drive.

Officials said more than 44,425 pieces of PPE have been donated since the program began in March of 2020 and over $40,000 since the county began accepting monetary donations. For more information about donations, it can be found here.