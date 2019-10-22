Loudoun County officers bring awareness to National Teen Driving Safety week

Its the 12 annual week that they've had this nationwide.

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — It’s National Teen Driving Safety Week and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is speaking to teen drivers about staying safe on the road.

Mike Chapman, Sheriff of Loudoun County said: “It’s the 12th annual week that they’ve had this nationwide.”

Chapman reminds the teenage drivers about how important it is to drive safely.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there has been a 22% increase in teen driver fatalities.

Officials educate teen drivers about the safety of wearing a seatbelt, and to ensure they’re not drinking and driving.

Steven Epple the School Resource Officer for Loudoun County said “Drive the speed limit, give yourself plenty of time. If you’re running late for school, its okay, you don’t want a police officer pulling you over instead.”

Chapman gives away a driving checklist to teens who are new on the road.