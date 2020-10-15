Loudoun County offers virtual training session on reversing opioid overdoses

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County raises awareness of their virtual training on reversing opioid overdoses.

The “Revive” training sessions are meant to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. The free sessions demonstrate the use of Naloxone, a drug that can be used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations. Officials said anyone who uses opioids or knows someone who does can sign up for this training.

Jamie MacDonald, Prevention Training Coordinator, Loudoun Mental Health Substance Abuse Services said, “The crucial parts of the class are how to identify when someone may be in an overdose and how to respond. There are six steps that we walk through in detail both online and similarly in person.”

The Loudoun County Community Services Board, the Department of Mental Health Substance Abuse and Developmental Services, and the Virginia Department of Health sponsor the local training sessions.