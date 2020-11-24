Loudoun county offers restaurant winterization grants

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — As winter approaches, restaurants are gearing up for the season. Loudoun County is offering restaurants winterization grants.

Loudoun County joins other Virginia Jurisdictions in extending some aid to restaurants that are looking to winterize their outdoor dining spaces to keep diners coming. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors allocated $250,000 of CARES Act funding to restaurants to offset costs for outdoor dining, including tents, heating systems, and fuel.

Officials said the grant program is now open for applications and aims to provide $5,000 in funding to about 50 businesses.