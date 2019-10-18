Loudoun County offers HOPE cards to domestic violence victims

"The program itself is actually free for the county. It comes from the Virginia Supreme Court because they were awarded a grant."

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– October is domestic violence awareness month, and Loudoun County implemented its new program on October 1st.

Loudoun County has partnered with jurisdictions in Virginia to offer HOPE cards to victims of domestic and sexual violence who have had long-term protective orders.

The wallet size HOPE card provides essential information for victims who are in the final stage of their protective order. The card also shares details of the steps of a final protective order and how law enforcement can help.

“The program itself is actually free for the county. It comes from the Virginia Supreme Court because they were awarded a grant,” says Josephine Gonzalez, the coordinator for Loudoun Domestic Abuse Response Team.

To qualify for a hope card, the active protective order must be 12 months long or longer.