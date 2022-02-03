Loudoun County mother speaks out against book bans

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Virginia mom is joining other mothers across the country to push back against book bans happening in schools.

Rasha Saad from Loudoun County is speaking out against the ban of books in Northern Virginia and says these books are crucial to students’ development.

“To take away these stories and these voices from our students who are the most marginalized is simply unacceptable. Our schools should be a safe and equitable environment for all,” said Saad.

The organization launched a new campaign called the Book Ban Busters to stop banning books in schools and local libraries.

“Today marks the launch of an exciting and powerful effort to galvanize the resources and energy of the hundreds of thousands of suburban women who have been stepping up in their own communities to protect their kids’ education and the country they love,” said Katie Paris, Red Wine & Blue Education Fund’s founder.

Rasha and other mothers say they will continue to speak out until changes are made.

Red Wine & Blue Education Fund is also launching a banned book club and is requesting volunteers to track campaign results.

For more information visit, www.redwine.blue.