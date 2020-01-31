Loudoun County mechanics, foundation donate car to woman in need

It was the previous owner's dying wish: to donate his car to a person in need.

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — It was the previous owner’s dying wish: to donate his car to a person in need.

It all started when CEO and owner of Winchester’s 0-60 Energy Cafe Chris Daniels noticed his beloved manager, Ashlyn Brown, was struggling to pay her medical bills, and needed an easier way to get to and from work and her doctor’s appointments.

“She’d talked to me many times about trying to save up enough time to pay for a down payment on a car, and she’s just got these overwhelming medical bills so financially it was going to be a stretch for her to get a car anytime soon,” Daniels said.

Daniels took to Facebook and wrote about Brown’s predicament, asking the community for a donated car. The Real Husbands of Loudoun County Foundation caught wind of the Facebook post and had a car in mind. RHOLC member David Dubinsky donated his father’s car, a 2010 Hyundai Elantra SE, after he passed from a pulmonary issue following a hospitalization for pneumonia.

Brown was in Colorado when her grandfather got sick. “She actually sold her car so she could get a plane ticket to see her grandfather,” said Adam Alami, founder of the RHOLC Foundation. Her grandfather had gifted her the car.

“I had vehicles in between, from friends and things, but I mostly just made it work without one and I never caught up enough to get myself a new one,” Brown said. She knew about her boss’s plan, but had no idea how many people had contributed so she wouldn’t have to pay a penny.

The foundation reached out to companies in Loudoun County to fix the car up. Honest Tom’s Auto Care donated $600 in labor, Car Quest and Autozone donated $800 in new parts and Nova Automotive & Collision Center donated $700 of bodywork.

“I didn’t know if I felt like I deserved it,” Brown said. “I just found out I got health insurance again, so that’s another thing — all these positive changes are happening for me and it’s hard to stay down when you’re being reminded of all these great things and the person that you are.”