Loudoun County man arrested after illegally entering a middle school with a hammer

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — A man in Loudoun County was arrested after illegally entering an Ashburn middle school with a hammer.

30-year-old Ever A. Rivera Aleman of Sterling is being charged with two counts of unlawful entry and two counts of simple assault after threatening school employees who were outside of Stone Hill Middle School. Aleman also tried to enter a residence on the 23000 block of Cypress Glen Square prior to entering the school which police were also notified about.

At approximately 12:17 PM on Friday, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted and called to Stone Hill Middle School which was immediately locked down after Aleman entered.

He was located in an empty classroom and arrested without incident. There was a small group of students and staff present in the building during the incident but Aleman had no contact with any of the students. There were no injuries reported.

Aleman is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.