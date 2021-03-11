Loudoun County makes changes to rent assistance program

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County has announced changes to their rental assistance program. Through those changes, more people may now be eligible for help.

According to Loudoun government officials, residents who have been experiencing difficulty paying rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for the county’s rent payment assistance programs, LRA and Virginia’s Rent Relief Program. With the current update, more residents will now be eligible for one of the programs based on their family size and income.

Officials said the state program will allow for up to 12 months of payments, while the county’s program offers nine months. Anyone who has received rent assistance from the county’s LRA program in the past may now be referred to the Virginia program, depending on income and household size.

The state’s program applies to those at a lower income threshold (for example, those with an annual income of $79,600 or below for a household of four) while the county’s program is for those with higher income levels according to officials.

The terms of the program include: