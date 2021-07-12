Loudoun County launches “virtual line” website for in-person services at Government Center

You are able to schedule an appointment on the Qless app.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County customers have a new way to wait in line.

The county has launched an online system that helps people seeking in-person services from the community development departments to make an appointment or get in a “virtual” line from anywhere.

The system will be used for certain departments: Building and Development, Planning and Zoning, Health and the Office of Mapping and Geographic Information.

It’s called the “Qless” system. Customers can have three options for scheduling an appointment. Residents can visit the virtual line website, downloading the Qless app or using a self-service kiosk at the Government Center.

Emily Watkins, Public Affairs Manager for the county, says the goal is to reduce the physical act of waiting in line for residents.

“It’s providing the efficiency of removing the need to physically stand in line in order to hold your place. That allows people more flexibility with how they manage their time. They have more chances to get more things done when fitting the Government Center visit into their day,” said Watkins.

Expansion of the Qless system to other departments is planned for the future.