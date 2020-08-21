Loudoun County launches online application for rent assistance program

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun County government has launched an online application for its rent assistance program for Loudoun County households economically impacted by COVID-19.

The online application system allows applicants to use a computer, tablet or mobile phone to complete their application, including uploading all eligibility documentation.

The terms of the program include:

Income eligibility based on household size for households earning up to 80% of the area median income ($79,600 for a family of four).

Direct payments made to landlords or property management companies on behalf of residents who qualify for the program.

Depending on funding availability, the program provides rent assistance for up to six months.

Residents must be current in their rent payments as of March 31, 2020.

The program will continue as long as the local emergency declaration is in effect and funding is available.

According to officials, residents who were current in their rent payments as of March 31, 2020, and who now need help paying rent, may submit an online application as well as eligibility documentation, such as a current lease and paperwork that shows a job loss, reduced income or hardship due to COVID-19.