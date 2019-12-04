Loudoun County launches new I&R program to assist residents

This program can provide residents with child care assistance, housing and homeless services, food services and much more

STERLING. Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County recently launched a community wide information and referral program for health and human services. This program is a call-based service that connects Loudoun residents to staff members that can help them with health and human services information.

This program can provide residents with child care assistance, housing and homeless services, food services and much more.

Christine Hillock, Information and Referral program manager said, “These services include both programs that are offered by the county and also programs and services that are offered by many of our excellent non-profit partners and faith based in the community.”

Officials say they hope residents will take advantage of the resources available to them through this program.