Loudoun County launches free shuttle service to vaccination clinic

The free shuttle will provide access to the vaccination clinic for those who have trouble walking.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County is launching a new service to transport riders to vaccination clinics.

The county has launched the free service in an effort to increase vaccinations. The shuttle will provide service between the Loudoun County Transit bus stop at Dulles Town Center and the county’s vaccination site at the other end of the mall.

According to Glen Barbour, public information officer for the county, the shuttle service will eliminate mobility barriers for people who rely on public transportation or difficulty walking long distances.



“We went to Phase 2 a week or two ago, and now vaccination is open to everyone. That’s when we started to see some inquiries from folks who expressed an interest in having some assistance getting from the bus stop to the actual vaccination site,” said Barbour.

The shuttle will run continuously from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day the vaccination site is open.