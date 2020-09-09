Loudoun County launches child care program for families in need

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will discuss the county’s Kindergarten through 6th grade child care program.

The program is for working parents in Loudoun who have an unexpected need for child care this fall due to Loudoun County Public Schools’ decision to do distance learning. The program launched September 8th and according to the Loudoun Board of Supervisors, the plan was based on surveys of parents in the community who expressed a significant need for the service.

Kristin Garrett, Division Manager, Children’s Program & Adaptive Recreation said, “We’re really about creating a healthy safe environment, so when the kids arrive they go through a health screening, including a contactless temperature check. The staff meets them at their vehicles and they go through the COVID-19 screening, and they take them into one of the areas designated. We have a group of kids in groups of 10, so they stay with that pod for the whole day.”

The program will be paid for using the federal Cares Act and tuition fees. The cost will be $1,005 for the full-day program and $660 for the school-day program. Officials said students who qualify for the school division’s free and reduced lunch program are eligible for a discount.