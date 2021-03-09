Loudoun County launces online map of unpaved roads

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County has launched an online map of unpaved roads, which will help the county keep its historic condition intact.

The Loudoun County Office of Mapping and geographic information launched the mobile app of the county’s unpaved roads. According to county officials, unpaved roads attract outdoor enthusiasts, cyclists, runners, and equestrians throughout the county. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has declared Loudoun eligible for the Virginia landmarks register.

According to officials, many unpaved roads remain in their original alignment in Loudoun County, shaped by centuries of travel and representing the migration, settlement, and travel patterns of the county’s early populations. Travelers on many of these roads can view Loudoun’s landscape much as it was in the 18th and 19th centuries.



The map can help travelers plan their bike, riding, and running paths. According to officials, the map also lets users provide information on the roads they travel on.