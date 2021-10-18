Loudoun County landfill rates increase beginning Oct. 18

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fees at the Loudoun County Solid Waste Management Facility are increasing by 10% beginning Oct. 18.

The fee will increase from $62 per ton to $68, with the minimum charge per customer for disposal increasing from $6 to $7.

The increase comes after the Board of Supervisors approved an updated fee schedule, after a financial analysis of facility operations report stated an increase was necessary to keep the landfill financially sound.

“The landfill has been serving the residents and businesses of Loudoun County for over 50 years and since 2012, the landfill disposal operations have been 100% fee-supported as have the large construction projects that customers may have noticed at the landfill.” Department of General Services Waste Management Division Manager Mike Fairbanks.

More information on landfill fees can be viewed at loudoun.gov/landfill.