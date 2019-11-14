Loudoun County kicks off Salvation Army kettle program

The salvation army has been a great resource to be able to get people some assistance.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Salvation army kettle program kicked off Wednesday, with 16 locations for giving throughout the county.

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, former Washington Redskins player Santana Moss, and the Rockridge High School choir were at the special event at the giant on Catoctin Circle to share how giving back furthers the community.

On average, the Red Kettle campaign raises 33% of the Salvation Army’s annual budget.

Burk said if there’s people who are in need of rent, they’ve faced hard times, the Salvation Army has been a great resource to be able to get people some assistance.

You can find workers for the Salvation Army outside of your local grocery store if you wish to donate any funds.