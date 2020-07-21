Loudoun County initiates new glass recycling pilot program

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County has placed new pink, glass-only containers in three of its recycling locations as a part of a new glass-only recycling pilot.

Residents can dump their glass at the recycling centers in Leesburg, Hamilton and Sterling. The pilot program was put in place due to the glass contaminating other recyclables when all thrown into the same bin.

The glass recycled during the pilot will be sent to Fairfax County to be used in construction projects. The pink bins will be seen more frequently at different recycling centers within the county in the next several months.

