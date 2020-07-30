Loudoun County hosts McGruff Camp virtually

LOUDOUN COUNTY, V.a (WDVM) — McGruff Safety Camp has been held since 1988, but looks a little bit different this year.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department along with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue host McGruff camp to teach five and six year old basic safety measures.

This year, the camp is being held virtually, but children are still being taught how to cross a street safely, how to call 911, stranger safety and many more valuable lessons.

“The leadership of the Loudoun County Sherriff’s said you know what this is an important product, lessons we’ve been doing for over 30 years. Let’s get this stuff into the hands of these kids. Let’s put this together in a way to keep that spirit alive” said Sergeant Matt Bressler.

The campers will complete their week of lessons with a graduation on Friday.