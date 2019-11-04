Loudoun County holds 27th History Awards

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– The Thomas Balch Library Advisory Commission held its 27th annual Loudoun History Awards to honor people who have served their community.

Today the library honored two women for their contributions to the county , by preserving its rich history. These awards have been given out to historians, writers, preservationists, artists, and much more.

Carol Lee one of the honorees was awarded for her work in Willisville, which is a African American settlement in Loudoun county. Lee documented the genealogy of Willsville’s founders and their descendants. She was also recognized for preserving the history of an African American cemetery so it wont lose its legacy. Lee says she plans to use funds to create a database for each site.

“I feel honored and proud”, said Lee.