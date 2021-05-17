Loudoun County hires new Department of Family Services director

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After a nationwide search, the Loudoun County Department of Human Services has selected their new director.

Ina Fernández has been selected as the new director after serving as acting director since June 2020.

Fernández has 30 years of experience under her belt, with a focus in social work. Prior to joining Loudoun County, Fernández served as director of the Children, Youth and Family Division of the Fairfax County Department of Family Services, as well as director of the Office for Women & Domestic and Sexual Violence Services.

“Ina is a dedicated and skilled management professional with a proven record of success in human services programs, services and government operations in Loudoun County and the National Capital Region,” said county administrator Tim Hemstreet. “We have appreciated Ina’s leadership this year and we look forward to her continuing to lead the department and her ongoing public service for the people of Loudoun.”

In her new director role, Fernández will will oversee a department that administers a wide variety of programs that assist Loudoun’s children and families.