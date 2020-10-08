Loudoun County highlights Domestic Violence Awareness month

"There's a lot more non fatal strangulation's and more weapons being used. We are seeing higher risk cases."

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The Loudoun County Domestic Abuse and Response Team “DART” advocates for and supports survivors.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner.

“There’s a lot more non fatal strangulation’s and more weapons being used. We are seeing higher risk cases,” said Josephine Gonzalez, DART program manager.

Along with DART, there’s “Laws”, the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter. Gonzalez said their mission is to ensure the safety of victims and their families. Gonzalez said they never want to tell people what they should and should not do, however they highlight a plan to move forward.

“Each person’s situation is unique to them. For example for some people a protective order might be a great tool, for others it may not. A protective order is not for everyone it can exacerbate the violence,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said abuse is not always physical, it can start off with threats, coercion and intimidation. Victims have the option to work with law enforcement, but are not required to. Gonzalez added working with law enforcement can be a good way to hold offenders accountable and to help stop the violence.

For the rest of the year, organizations like DART and “Laws” aim to encourage as many people as possible to take advantage of their resources, such as their crisis hotline, counseling services, or even a emergency safehouse.

If you know anyone who is a victim of domestic violence, you can find a list of project coordinators within the county to help by clicking here.

