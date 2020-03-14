Loudoun County held a conference to update the community in response to COVID-19

"Based on the three positives to date, we can anticipate that more cases of COVID-19 will be identified in Loudoun County"

LEESBURG, VA. (WDVM)– As of now, three presumptive positive cases of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Loudoun. Members of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and County Officials held a conference to discuss the impact of the virus and the procedures that will now happen in the County.

Phyllis Randall, Chair of Loudoun County Board of Supervisors said, “based on the three positives to date, we can anticipate that more cases of COVID-19 will be identified in Loudoun County.”

According to the Board of Supervisors officials said as of Monday the County will begin implementing a number of mitigation activities in partnership with CDC and the Virginia Department of Health Guidance.

“To help limit the potential of the spread of COVID-19, the following changes will be implemented, the counties department directors are developing and implementing emergency staffing plans to limit the number of employees required to report to the physical work locations” said Randall.

Other measures that are the cancellation of all activities and programs at Loudoun County Senior Centers, along with all library programs being cancelled. However the library will remain open so residents can have access to the internet.

“Everyone is doing not just the very best they can i believe the staff in Loudoun County has done a exemplary extrodinary job with this issue” said Randall.

Officials encourage everyone in the community to take steps to limit the virus by washing your hands with soap and water, covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and staying home when you’re sick.