Loudoun County flies flags half-staff in honor of coronavirus victims and essential personnel

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– On Monday Loudoun County Government began flying their flags at half-staff in honor of Loudoun residents who have passed away from COVID-19. They also will take this time to recognize and thank the essential workers responding to the pandemic.

Loudoun County Chairwoman Phyllis Randall ordered the county flag to be flown at half-staff at all county facilities every Monday from dusk till dawn.

“Lowering the flag to half mass was a way to acknowledge the fallen and to recognize all of the people who have been pressed into service during this tough time,” said Chairwoman Randall.

“This is a somber ceremony I’ve been in many of these before as a military officer and its a time to reflect on the sacrifice nor and courage of the people who we’ve lost,” said Loudoun board member Michael Turner.

The county held a flag-lowering ceremony on Tuesday.