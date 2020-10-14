Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s investigate a Trump campaign sign on fire

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police and Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s continues to investigate arson.
Police responded to the 700 block of North Street the night of October 9th, when an officer on patrol saw a Trump campaign sign on fire in front of a residence. According to officials, the officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire that caused damaged to a nearby fence.
Officials are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s office.
- Senators grill Amy Coney Barrett during 3rd day of hearings
- President’s son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19, First Lady says
- Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump says
- A cold front heads this way, bringing back showers for the end of the week
- WVU rifle to host NCAA Championships in 2025
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App