Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s investigate a Trump campaign sign on fire

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police and Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s continues to investigate arson.

Police responded to the 700 block of North Street the night of October 9th, when an officer on patrol saw a Trump campaign sign on fire in front of a residence. According to officials, the officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire that caused damaged to a nearby fence.

Officials are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s office.