Loudoun County Fire and Rescue shares tips for signs of a stroke

A stroke is a brain attack where cells in your brain are dying not necessarily a heart attack

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– It’s World Stroke Awareness Day, and the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department is spreading the word on how to help safeguard oneself.

According to John Morgan, medical director for the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department, more than 140,000 people die each year from strokes in the United States. Morgan also said strokes are a leading cause of serious and long-term disabilities.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department wants you to recognize the signs of a stroke, which include face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty.