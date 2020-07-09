Loudoun County Fire and Rescue receives grant in response to COVID-19

"The only way we can prepare ourselves with not getting COVID-19 is to protect ourselves with PPE"

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton helped secure over $250,000 in federal funding for Loudoun County’s Combined Fire and Rescue System.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, announced it’s assistance to firefighters grant that will allow the department to purchase equipment and supplies to aid fire officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said the funds will go toward purchasing equipment and supplies, including individual PPE kits and decontamination systems for firefighters and emergency medical service personnel.

Keith Johnson, Chief of Loudoun County Combined Rescue System said, “The only way we can prepare ourselves with not getting COVID-19 is to protect ourselves with PPE and have equipment to decontaminate our facilities and our units, and that’s what this equipment will do.”

Johnson said this equipment will provide an extra level of caution when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus.

