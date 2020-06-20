Loudoun County extends deadline for nonprofits and faith based organizations

Officials said due to the Juneteenth holiday the new deadline to apply is Monday June 22nd by 5pm

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County has extended the deadline for non-profit and faith based organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Public Affairs those can apply for $2 million in grants. The funds are part of the federal funding made available to the county through the Commonwealth from the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security CARES Act. Officials said due to the Juneteenth holiday the new deadline to apply is Monday June 22nd by 5pm.

The funds will be available to Loudoun nonprofits and faith-based organizations who meet this criteria:

Are in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

Can provide proof of nonprofit status.

Can provide copies of IRS Form 990 for the past three years.

Can demonstrate their services have been affected by COVID-19.

The county is accepting funding requests for three programs:

Emergency Food Assistance Program :This program is an extension of the Food Assistance Program that began in April. Organizations may request funding for the purchase of food and food delivery expenses.

:This program is an extension of the Food Assistance Program that began in April. Organizations may request funding for the purchase of food and food delivery expenses. COVID-19 Service Expansion Program: This program will provide funds to organizations that demonstrate they have significantly expanded their services due to COVID-19.

Nonprofit Service Interruption Program:This program will provide funds to organizations that can demonstrate they have had to interrupt their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.