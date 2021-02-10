Loudoun County expands their glass recycling program

A pink bin at one of the recycling locations. (Christy Matino/WDVM)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After a successful first seven months, Loudoun County is expanding its glass recycling initiative.

The bright pink bins to three additional sites, creating a total of six locations where residents can recycle their glass.

Arcola Recycling Center, 24244 Stone Springs Boulevard, Arcola

24244 Stone Springs Boulevard, Arcola Central Western Loudoun Recycling Center, 38159 Colonial Highway, Hamilton

38159 Colonial Highway, Hamilton Landfill Recycling Center, 21101 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg

21101 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg Mickie Gordon Park Recycling Center, 23229 Carters Farm Lane, Middleburg

23229 Carters Farm Lane, Middleburg Philomont Recycling Center, 36560 Jeb Stuart Road, Philomont

36560 Jeb Stuart Road, Philomont Sterling Park Recycling Center, 400 W Laurel Avenue, Sterling

After the implementation of the pink glass recycling bins back in July, the county has seen a high level of participation in glass collection.

“Participation has been pretty strong, we’ve collected over 80 tons from July through December,” said Tony Hayes, Recycling Specialist at the Department of General Services for the county. “We decided to go ahead and expand the program to include three more recycling centers throughout the county.”

The glass collected in the bins is delivered to Fairfax County to be used in construction projects.