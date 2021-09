LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is requiring county employees to now get vaccinated or COVID-19 tested weekly.

The board voted on the measure with an 8 to 1 vote on Wednesday during the board’s business meeting. Constitutional officers will have the option to subject their employees to the proposed policy, according to the motion.

The proposed policy will include medical and religious exemptions.