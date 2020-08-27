Loudoun County distributes Chromebooks to grades K-3 students

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County has begun distributing Chromebooks to Kindergarten through third-grade students to prepare for the virtual school year.

This comes just months after the school district provided 114,000 Chromebooks to the county’s older students. The Loudoun County School Board voted in May to also provide the computers to students in grades K-3. The projected cost for purchasing an additional 18,000 more Chromebooks comes out to roughly $5.79 million, according to LCPS.

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Williams said in a statement back in March that the initiative will be beneficial to children.

“Students will have the opportunity to continue to develop math skills, reading and writing skills, and their knowledge across a variety of content areas. I think it is going to be good for positive mental health for students to be engaged in learning initiatives during the school closure,” he said.

Residents agree with the school’s decision to distribute the computers to the younger students.

“I am actually happy that Loudoun County was proactive in providing the Chromebooks to the K-3 students because before, not all schools had access even in the classroom, so it’s nice to get it if they’re going to push this learning on the county,” said Kami Cleary, a Loudoun County resident.

Pickup times for the computers are scheduled by grade level and the county’s Department of Digital Innovation employees are assisting in contactless delivery.