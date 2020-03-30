Loudoun County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

There does not appear to be an exposure risk for citizens he helped while on duty

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said Monday. This is the first case within the agency.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy tested positive this morning and is recovering at home. He worked in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Field Operations Division.

“At this time there is no indication the deputy had close contact with any citizens in the community during the course of his duties in recent weeks,” the sheriff tweeted.

Earlier the same day, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for the commonwealth, which makes Virginians stay home unless they need to leave for essential services/necessities. A violation of the order is a class 1 misdemeanor.

“Individuals may leave their residence for allowable travel, including to seek medical attention, work, care for family or household members, obtain goods and services like groceries, prescriptions, and others as outlined in Executive Order Fifty-Three, and engage in outdoor activity with strict social distancing requirements,” the governor’s office said.