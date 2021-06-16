Loudoun County Dept. of Animal Services obtains 367 animals from animal hoarding investigation

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Department of Animal Services (LCAS) has obtained 367 animals from a home during an animal hoarding investigation in Aldie.

Cynthia L. Peer, 39, has been charged with 51 class 1 misdemeanors and 67 class 4 misdemeanors, bringing the total to 118 charges, after an investigation in her home revealed the animals living in unlawful conditions.

The animals were found in confined spaces covered in feces, and temperatures that exceeded 116 degrees in some enclosures.

Chris Brosan, Chief of Humane Law Enforcement for LCAS, says officers have been to the property before but “took action” after hearing reports of the animals’ deteriorating health.



“Typically, we see this in hoarding cases where there’s just not enough space, not enough room, not enough time to care for the amount of animals that are kept this way, so that’s pretty typical of what we see, and that’s what we saw at this location as well,” said Brosan.

Officials say they are unclear as to why the animals were there. Peer told law enforcement she sells the animals for agricultural purposes, but LCAS says there is no evidence thus far to confirm that claim.