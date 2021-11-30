Loudoun County continues free COVID-19 testing into December

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County is continuing its COVID-19 testing events into December.

Drive-thru events are scheduled on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at various locations across the county. No appointments are required, and the testing is open to all.

Dr. David Goodfriend from the Loudoun County Health Department says it is important for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to get tested. Goodfriend says those who are fully vaccinated can still spread the disease and may be asymptomatic.



“We are expecting again a surge in cases this winter. Hopefully, given our high vaccination rate that we have now, we’re really going to prevent a lot of hospitalizations and deaths, but the case numbers will go up,” said Goodfriend. “The more testing we do, the more we can stay safe.”

To reduce wait times, those who plan to attend are encouraged to fill out a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test prior to arrival at the testing site.

No antibody, rapid tests or COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at the testing sites.